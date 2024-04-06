StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $299.67.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FLT

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.00. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $194.60 and a 52 week high of $309.39.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 18.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $811,126.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,234.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $33,377,747.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,023,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,300,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $811,126.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,234.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Vehicle Payments, Corporate Payments, Lodging Payments, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.