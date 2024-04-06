StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

