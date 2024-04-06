StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Trading Down 2.4 %

TUP stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $5.91.

Institutional Trading of Tupperware Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. 25.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

