StockNews.com Lowers Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $448.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $12.53.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $327,070.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 740,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,790.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 28,502 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 59,804 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 78,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Featured Stories

