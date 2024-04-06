StockNews.com Lowers MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. MDU Resources Group has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of MDU Resources Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

