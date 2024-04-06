STP 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.85 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0665 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. STP has a market cap of $129.15 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STP has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00014280 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00020890 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001556 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,774.05 or 0.99963889 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00010943 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.02 or 0.00126872 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About STP

STP (STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.06670616 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $9,643,116.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

