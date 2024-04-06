STP Trading Down 16.2% Over Last Week (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, STP has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0668 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $129.72 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00014196 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00020616 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001554 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,118.40 or 0.99917911 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011037 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.00127718 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About STP

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.06670616 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $9,643,116.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

