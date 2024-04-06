Stratis (STRAX) Trading Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $97,447.55 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.12 or 0.04920100 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00069103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00024869 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00016310 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00016259 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.