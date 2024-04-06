Stratos Investment Management LLC Has $324,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.10.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $115.71. 1,047,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,510. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.22 and a 52 week high of $118.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

