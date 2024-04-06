Stratos Investment Management LLC Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

EOG stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.94. 3,456,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,782. The company has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $136.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.47.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.10.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

