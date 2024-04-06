Stratos Investment Management LLC Invests $245,000 in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 35.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,385,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 623,219 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 19.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 860,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 204,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 814.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 143,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 127,894 shares in the last quarter.

BDJ traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 505,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,883. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $8.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

