Stratos Investment Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,772 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,834 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,907 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 22,042 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIQ traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.91. The stock had a trading volume of 538,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,747. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $34.52.

