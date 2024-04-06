Stratos Investment Management LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.29. 1,244,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,085. Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

