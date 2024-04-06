Stratos Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 14,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 27,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,238,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,415,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $440.47. The company had a trading volume of 54,512,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,918,384. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.78. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

