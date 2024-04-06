Stratos Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of JEPQ traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.59. 2,208,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,695. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $54.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

