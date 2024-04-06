Stratos Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,979 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %

PM stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,117,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317,615. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $101.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.