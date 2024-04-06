Stratos Investment Management LLC Sells 11,001 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Stratos Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,001 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.83. 935,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,807. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

