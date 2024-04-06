Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,849,352 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,666,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,264,000 after acquiring an additional 93,764 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after buying an additional 383,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after buying an additional 37,056 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.00. 173,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,671. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.01. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $84.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

