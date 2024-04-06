Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 1,242.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,701 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 119,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $34.16. 2,838,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,537. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.