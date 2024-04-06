Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTHR traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,057. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $179.70 and a 1-year high of $233.79.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

