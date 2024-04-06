Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,510,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 681,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after buying an additional 16,261 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,505,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,450,000 after buying an additional 694,340 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,610,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,078. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.05. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.