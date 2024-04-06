Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,347. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.67 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

