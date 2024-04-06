Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 348,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,046,000 after buying an additional 88,652 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 364.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 34,222 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,696,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,344,295. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.88.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

