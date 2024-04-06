Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000.

Shares of MLPX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.02. The stock had a trading volume of 104,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,695. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

