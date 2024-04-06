Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,826 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,168. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.68.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.