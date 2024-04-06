Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 9,262 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 34,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 62,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.23.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.14. 4,410,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.