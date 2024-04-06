Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,402 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

BATS:PAVE traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.72. 1,109,161 shares of the stock traded hands. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.68.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

