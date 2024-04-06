Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.79% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 16,220 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,794,000 after acquiring an additional 31,259 shares during the last quarter.

FTLS stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.39. The stock had a trading volume of 115,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,365. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.88. The firm has a market cap of $825.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $61.85.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

