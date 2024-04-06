Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 1,065 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.36. 3,373,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,032,276. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.