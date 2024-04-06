Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 275 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX stock traded up $16.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $968.58. The stock had a trading volume of 801,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,197. The company has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $926.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $777.44. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $480.45 and a one year high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $826.68.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

