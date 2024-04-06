Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.17. The company had a trading volume of 295,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,067. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.92. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.24 and a fifty-two week high of $197.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

