Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $5.86 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.75. 3,505,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,711. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

