Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $7.48 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,562 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,773,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 158,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $313,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $48.09. 432,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,480. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

