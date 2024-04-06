Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,402 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 1.08% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $7,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $240,000.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QGRO traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.98. The stock had a trading volume of 26,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,050. The company has a market capitalization of $766.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average of $75.31. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.