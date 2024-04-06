Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 56.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.20.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.38. 3,343,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $119.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.84 and its 200-day moving average is $96.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

