Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 491 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of Snap-on worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 12.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,368 shares of company stock worth $13,399,449. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNA

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.76. 210,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,529. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.68 and a 12 month high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.