Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $6.21 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 151,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,574. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.20. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $46.20.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

