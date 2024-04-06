Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $107,777,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 27.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,866 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,383,000 after acquiring an additional 922,675 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,682,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,618,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $886,004,000 after purchasing an additional 701,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $11,299,170.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,245,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,004,636.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $9,917,567.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,833,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $11,299,170.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,245,729 shares in the company, valued at $170,004,636.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 872,206 shares of company stock valued at $116,269,037 in the last three months. 47.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ARES traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.17 and a 200 day moving average of $117.80. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $139.48.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.65%.

Several analysts have commented on ARES shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

