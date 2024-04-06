Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,963 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,463,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.01. 253,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,138. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.50. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $131.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.