Stride (NYSE:LRN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LRN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.75.

Stride Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.92. Stride has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $69.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.05 million. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Stride’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stride will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stride by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,160,000 after acquiring an additional 506,211 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stride by 348.7% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 563,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after buying an additional 437,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,594,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the second quarter worth approximately $12,722,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth approximately $10,819,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

