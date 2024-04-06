Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.84

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.84 and last traded at $33.95, with a volume of 9444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.96.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumco had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $711.67 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sumco Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

