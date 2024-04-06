Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Up 7.2%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.66. 1,070,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,144,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $194.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

In other news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $80,692.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,580 shares of company stock worth $137,382 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,098 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,618,000 after purchasing an additional 921,583 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 866,705 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $14,254,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.