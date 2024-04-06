Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance
NYSE:SDPI opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.21.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 62.62%.
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
