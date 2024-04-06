Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SDPI opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.21.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 62.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

