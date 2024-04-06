Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.47

Shares of Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.47 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 60.20 ($0.76). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.77), with a volume of 934,415 shares traded.

Sylvania Platinum Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £155.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1,190.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 56.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.32. The company has a quick ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sylvania Platinum Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Sylvania Platinum

In other Sylvania Platinum news, insider Eileen Carr acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($37,660.06). 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

