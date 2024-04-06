T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10,134.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 372,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $161.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $191.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,297.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,918,567 shares of company stock worth $963,239,758 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

