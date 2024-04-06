Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) PT Raised to $180.00 at Susquehanna

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TSM. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.25.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $141.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $733.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.54 and its 200-day moving average is $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $39,611,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,136,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,724,000 after acquiring an additional 196,867 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,554,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,111,000 after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 110,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

