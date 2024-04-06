Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group decreased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,635 shares during the period. Takeda Pharmaceutical comprises about 3.1% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,755.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TAK stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

