Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Trading Up 5.2%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 293,446 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 686,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

TNGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,201,475 shares in the company, valued at $230,417,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,201,475 shares in the company, valued at $230,417,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $53,857.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,731 shares of company stock worth $2,103,703 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 29.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 340,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 87.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

