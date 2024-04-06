Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TRGP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.10.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $115.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.75 and a 200 day moving average of $90.47. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $116.70.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $973,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,354,776.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 51.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.