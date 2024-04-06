Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Trading Up 40%

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 40% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 215,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 81,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Tarku Resources Trading Up 16.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of C$4.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.14.

About Tarku Resources

(Get Free Report)

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, nickel, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tarku Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarku Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.